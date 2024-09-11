More than 60 participants take part in Crimean Platform summit - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the participation of more than 60 participants in the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform. He emphasized that the world continues to move toward restoring justice and announced bilateral talks with Lithuania and Latvia.
More than 60 participants joined the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit, and stressed that Russia should see and definitely sees that the world does not stop moving towards the restoration of justice, UNN reports .
Today, more than 60 participants are taking part in the Crimean Platform summit. The Crimean Platform really increases Ukraine's strength in all sessions, and in particular in the diplomatic sphere. Russia must see and definitely sees that the world does not stop moving towards the restoration of justice,
He also announced bilateral talks with Lithuania and Latvia for tomorrow.
Tomorrow we will have bilateral talks in the Ukraine-Lithuania and Ukraine-Latvia formats. I am confident that our meetings, as always, will be only meaningful,
Addendum
Earlier it was reported that the Crimean Platform summit would discuss five main topics.