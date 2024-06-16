More than 50 combat engagements took place in the frontline this day: where is the hottest spot

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13430 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 132933 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133804 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204547 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242262 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149790 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370448 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182887 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149884 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 132933 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133804 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127914 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147933 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10262 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11628 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15833 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17136 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27894 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

More than 50 combat engagements took place in the frontline this day: where is the hottest spot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26364 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have been most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors, with the total number of combat engagements rising to 51

More than 50 combat engagements took place in the frontline this day: where is the hottest spot

Since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have been most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors. The total number of combat engagements increased to 51. This is stated in the afternoon report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The units of the Defense Forces responded fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment.

The General Staff reported that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions are once again subjected to insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, Katerynivka was hit from the direction of Kozino (Russia), Stepne was hit from Elizavetovka (Russia), and the village of Seredyna-Buda was hit from Horodanka (Russia).

At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs from their territory . In particular, from the direction of Belgorod, the aggressor struck Liptsy twice with two UAVs. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice today near Vovchansk. One enemy attack was successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, and another battle is ongoing.

Settlements of Donetsk region were attacked by Russian armed forces 8 times, at least 15 buildings were damaged - Filashkin16.06.24, 10:41 • 97437 views

In the Kupyansk sector, a firefight continues near Berestove. The Russian aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske in the Liman sector. No losses of positions were incurred.

Enemy troops continue to increase their activity near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka in the Siverskyi sector. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled five enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault operations west of Ivanivske were unsuccessful.

The enemy does not give up its intention to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation troops have attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol and Umanske. At present, our defenders have repelled 17 enemy attacks, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor is storming the units of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in this area, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupation forces' aviation conducted two strikes with fifty-four NARs in the area of Staromayorsk.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro, the aggressor tried three times to unsuccessfully attack our positions near Krynky.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff added.

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91