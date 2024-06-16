More than 50 combat engagements took place in the frontline this day: where is the hottest spot

Since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have been most active in the Pokrovske and Siverske sectors. The total number of combat engagements increased to 51. This is stated in the afternoon report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The units of the Defense Forces responded fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment.

The General Staff reported that the border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions are once again subjected to insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, Katerynivka was hit from the direction of Kozino (Russia), Stepne was hit from Elizavetovka (Russia), and the village of Seredyna-Buda was hit from Horodanka (Russia).

At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs from their territory . In particular, from the direction of Belgorod, the aggressor struck Liptsy twice with two UAVs. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice today near Vovchansk. One enemy attack was successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, a firefight continues near Berestove. The Russian aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions in the vicinity of Makiivka and Nevske in the Liman sector. No losses of positions were incurred.

Enemy troops continue to increase their activity near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka in the Siverskyi sector. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have repelled five enemy attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault operations west of Ivanivske were unsuccessful.

The enemy does not give up its intention to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector . Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation troops have attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol and Umanske. At present, our defenders have repelled 17 enemy attacks, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor is storming the units of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in this area, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupation forces' aviation conducted two strikes with fifty-four NARs in the area of Staromayorsk.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro, the aggressor tried three times to unsuccessfully attack our positions near Krynky.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff added.