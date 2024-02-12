More than 40 thousand consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k region have been powered after russian drone attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72390 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118089 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122892 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165242 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267708 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166847 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237765 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100638 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65992 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38432 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34768 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48180 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234668 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118089 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100864 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117362 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117999 views
Actual
More than 40 thousand consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k region have been powered after russian drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28419 views

Power engineers restored power to more than 40,000 consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas that were cut off as a result of a russian drone attack.

During the day, power engineers supplied electricity to more than 40,000 consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas that were cut off as a result of the Russian attack. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

Power engineers managed to power up more than 40 thousand subscribers who were cut off due to a nighttime drone attack 

- the department summarized. 

In particular, with the permission of the military, 24,000 consumers were connected at night, and seven mines and industrial facilities that had also been cut off from power as a result of the attack were quickly powered via backup schemes.

In the afternoon, power engineers reconnected about 17 thousand de-energized subscribers. 

As of 19:00, about 12,000 consumers are still without power. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore stable power supply in the region

- the ministry summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, February 11, Russian drones attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing power outages and water shortages in some nearby settlements.

In particular, hospitals were switched to backup power.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
pavlohradPavlohrad

