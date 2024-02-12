More than 40 thousand consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k region have been powered after russian drone attack

During the day, power engineers supplied electricity to more than 40,000 consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas that were cut off as a result of the Russian attack. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

Power engineers managed to power up more than 40 thousand subscribers who were cut off due to a nighttime drone attack - the department summarized.

In particular, with the permission of the military, 24,000 consumers were connected at night, and seven mines and industrial facilities that had also been cut off from power as a result of the attack were quickly powered via backup schemes.

In the afternoon, power engineers reconnected about 17 thousand de-energized subscribers.

As of 19:00, about 12,000 consumers are still without power. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore stable power supply in the region - the ministry summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, February 11, Russian drones attacked the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing power outages and water shortages in some nearby settlements.

In particular, hospitals were switched to backup power.