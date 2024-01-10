ukenru
More than 300 Russian soldiers surrendered by calling the hotline - speaker of the "I Want to Live" project

More than 300 Russian soldiers surrendered by calling the hotline - speaker of the "I Want to Live" project

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25641 views

More than 300 Russian soldiers have surrendered through the "I Want to Live" hotline. More than a thousand applications are being processed.

As of today, more than 300 Russian soldiers have surrendered through the I Want to Live hotline. More than a thousand more appeals are being processed. This was announced during a press conference by Vitaliy Matvienko, a spokesman for the state project "I Want to Live," UNN reports.

Details

Some statistics on the I Want to Live project. As of today, we have received more than 30 thousand requests through all communication channels of the "I Want to Live" project. There have also been more than 300 voluntary surrenders and more than a thousand operations are now in the hot phase, in the process of completion

- Matvienko said.

According to Matvienko, the Russian Federation does not properly inform family members of its servicemen about their fate after they have been detained in Ukraine.

"That's why hundreds of people contact us every day on the channels of the project "I want to live", so we decided to launch the project "I want to find" as a single search center for Russian soldiers and provide relevant information to their families," added Matvienko.

Addendum

The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has launched the project "I Want to Find", which will help Russian citizens find out about their loved ones who are missing, killed or captured in Ukraine.

Recall

As Vitaliy Matviyenko previously reported, as of December, more than 220 Russian soldiers surrendered through the "I Want to Live" hotline.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

