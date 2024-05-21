ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
More than 30 thousand incidents since the beginning of the year: the number of cases of domestic violence in Ukraine has increased

More than 30 thousand incidents since the beginning of the year: the number of cases of domestic violence in Ukraine has increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16532 views

In the first three months of 2024 alone, more than 30,000 cases of domestic violence were reported in Ukraine, a significant increase since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, the number of cases of domestic violence has increased significantly, with more than 30,000 cases recorded in just three months of 2024. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Bohdan Drapyatyi, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that in 2023, the number of cases of domestic violence increased by 20% compared to the same period in 2022. However, the downward trend continues in 2024.

 In the first three months of 2024, the number of identified perpetrators of domestic violence increased by 14.2% (26,733 in the first three months of 2023 and 30,529 in 2024)

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. 

It is noted that during 2022, 1395 people were notified of suspicion, in 2023 - 2527, and in the first four months of 2024 - 868.

Disappointing statistics on domestic violence: in 2023, the number of criminal proceedings in Ukraine doubled08.03.24, 10:54 • 21441 view

Deputy Interior Minister Drapyaty explained that the growth dynamics is especially noticeable if we compare the figures with the statistics for the relatively peaceful year of 2019. Back then, 854 people were notified of suspicion during the year, a figure even lower than the data for the first four months of 2024.

At the same time, it should be taken into account that statistical information is collected exclusively on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The increase in the number of cases of domestic violence compared to the period before the full-scale war indicates a rather complicated situation in this area

- said the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Addendum

The agency adds that MPs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, have developed  two bills aimed at systematically improving measures to prevent domestic violence. These are the draft laws No. 8329 and No.5629.

Recall

In the fall of 2023 , the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading draft law #8329, which brings domestic violence legislation in line with the Istanbul Convention.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising