More than 30 explosions in four communities in Chernihiv region: the Russian armed forces beat on the border, no casualties were recorded

A number of communities in the Chernihiv region were attacked by the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy attacked with various types of weapons; no fatalities or injuries were recorded. Writes UNN with reference to the message of the State Border Service of the northern border.

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. A total of 31 explosions were recorded.

Novgorod-Siverska hromada: 1 vibukh (parish, FPV drone) in the area of the settlement of Grem'yach.

Semyonovskaya hromada: 19 explosions (parishes, probably from barrel artillery) in the direction of the localities Leshnya and Liskovshchyna.

Gorodnyansky Community: 1 explosion (Parish, FPV-drone) in the area of Gasichevka settlement.

Snovskaya hromada: 10 explosions (Parish, FPV-Don and mortar) in the area of the settlement of Elino.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

