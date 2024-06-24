More than 30 explosions in four communities in Chernihiv region: the Russian armed forces beat on the border, no casualties were recorded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91746 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103884 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189593 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233890 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143512 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181771 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149640 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91761 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86635 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103913 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100635 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120355 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1394 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4642 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11833 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13471 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17446 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 30 explosions in four communities in Chernihiv region: the Russian armed forces beat on the border, no casualties were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26855 views

During the day, Russian troops carried out 31 explosions on the border of the Chernihiv region from various types of weapons in four settlements, but no casualties were recorded.

More than 30 explosions in four communities in Chernihiv region: the Russian armed forces beat on the border, no casualties were recorded

A number of communities in the Chernihiv region were attacked by the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy attacked with various types of weapons; no fatalities or injuries were recorded. Writes UNN with reference to the message of the State Border Service of the northern border.

During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. A total of 31 explosions were recorded.

Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Region 20 times: 12 wounded, including two children24.06.24, 10:37 • 16965 views

Novgorod-Siverska hromada: 1 vibukh (parish, FPV drone) in the area of the settlement of Grem'yach.

Semyonovskaya hromada: 19 explosions (parishes, probably from barrel artillery) in the direction of the localities  Leshnya and Liskovshchyna.

Gorodnyansky Community: 1 explosion (Parish, FPV-drone) in the area of Gasichevka settlement.

Snovskaya hromada: 10 explosions (Parish, FPV-Don and mortar) in the area of the settlement of Elino.

Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region six times24.06.24, 10:44 • 18004 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31