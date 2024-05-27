More than 250 thousand hectares: the StateGeoCadastre told how much land ATO participants and family members of the fallen received

Since October 2014, ATO participants and family members of fallen Ukrainian soldiers have received 263,000 hectares of land as free privatization. This is 180 thousand land plots. This is stated in the response of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre to the request of UNN.

The StateGeoCadastre notes that in total, over the period 2014-2021, ATO participants and family members of fallen soldiers submitted almost 403,000 applications for the development of documents for the privatization of more than 372,000 hectares.

Most applications for land were filed in Kyiv (43063), Khmelnytsky (35379), and Poltava (34416) regions.

The largest number of applications from ATO participants and family members of those killed in the conflict were granted in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions - 17389, 15622 and 15331 applications respectively.

NABU and SAPO say they can seize land of ATO participants in Sumy region.

It is only about 2,400 hectares, which is less than 10% of the total amount of privatized land, however, anti-corruption activists believe that the ATO soldiers privatized land that allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Sciences. The NABU's version of the story is contradicted by the Supreme Court's ruling that the "agrarian scientists" have no rights to the said ATO lands.

The ATO soldiers themselves stated that they will defend their propertyand if anti-corruption activists have questions to ask them, "they can come to the frontline.