More than 10 million in losses on electricity purchases: the head of Kyivmisksvitlo is suspected

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the acting director of Kyivmisksvitlo, who concluded contracts for the supply of electricity to consumers at an inflated price. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Investigators of the Metro Police Department, together with the SBU, found that in December 2021, the acting director of Kyivmisksvitlo entered into agreements with the company to supply electricity to consumers at a significantly inflated price.

In particular, the forensic economic examination confirmed the unlawfully high costs of electricity purchases, which resulted in material damage to the company in the amount of about UAH 12 million.

Investigators served the 41-year-old woman a notice of suspicion of gross negligence (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code). The issue of suspending the suspect from her position for the duration of the investigation is currently being decided. The article provides for imprisonment for up to five years - the National Police summarized.

