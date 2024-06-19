More than 10 million in losses on electricity purchases: the head of Kyivmisksvitlo is suspected

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 132642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133582 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147728 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204445 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242202 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149757 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182880 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149884 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 132642 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114909 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133582 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127707 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 147728 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10213 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11584 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15793 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17100 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27751 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

More than 10 million in losses on electricity purchases: the head of Kyivmisksvitlo is suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20612 views

The acting director of Kyivmisksvitlo entered into contracts for the supply of electricity to consumers at an inflated price, causing the company material damage of about UAH 12 million.

More than 10 million in losses on electricity purchases: the head of Kyivmisksvitlo is suspected

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed the acting director of Kyivmisksvitlo, who concluded contracts for the supply of electricity to consumers at an inflated price. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police. 

Details

Investigators of the Metro Police Department, together with the SBU, found that in December 2021, the acting director of Kyivmisksvitlo entered into agreements with the company to supply electricity to consumers at a significantly inflated price.

Million-hryvnias scheme exposed on repair of the South Bridge in Kyiv: a number of officials are suspected14.05.24, 14:15 • 57139 views

In particular, the forensic economic examination confirmed the unlawfully high costs of electricity purchases, which resulted in material damage to the company in the amount of about UAH 12 million.

Investigators served the 41-year-old woman a notice of suspicion of gross negligence (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code). The issue of suspending the suspect from her position for the duration of the investigation is currently being decided. The article provides for imprisonment for up to five years

- the National Police summarized.

Recall

The prosecutor of one of Kyiv's district district prosecutor's offices was caught embezzling millions of hryvnias seized during investigative actions. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91