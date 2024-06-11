Moldovan president signs bill to expand provisions on high treason

Moldovan President Mai Sandu has signed a law expanding the provisions on high treason in the Criminal Code. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, Moldovan President Mai Sandu signed a bill on amendments to the Criminal Code. These changes expand the provision on high treason, which has led to counterversions with the opposition and public organizations.

The amendments, which were approved by parliament last week, are aimed at strengthening the fight against organized criminal groups that, according to official statements of the authorities, intend to destabilize the country. Under the new rules, organizers and members of such groups can be convicted of high treason, which increases the risks for activists and opposition groups.

Although the adoption of these changes is perceived by the authorities as a step towards strengthening national security, critics are concerned about their possible use to suppress political opposition and restrict freedom of speech. NGOs such as Amnesty International have expressed outrage, considering these steps a violation of human rights and a threat to democracy in the country.

