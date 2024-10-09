Modern rehabilitation center for military opened in Kyiv region - Kravchenko

A modern rehabilitation and rehabilitation treatment unit for the military has been opened in the Bila Tserkva community in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

The center will provide assistance to all soldiers with serious injuries and combat traumas. Professional doctors, massage therapists, physiotherapists and other medical staff will help our defenders return to a healthy life. Up to 20 patients will be able to receive the necessary treatment at the same time - Kravchenko says.

According to him, the area of the institution is almost 300 m2. The overhaul was funded by the community.

It has comfortable wards, a room for hardware treatment, physical and medical rehabilitation, a massage room, the necessary technical facilities and common areas.

Return to civilian life: how veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Kyiv region are helped to restore their mental health

Modern rehabilitation equipment was also purchased for the institution, in particular to improve blood supply, restore muscle function, accelerate wound regeneration, relieve inflammation, etc.

This includes equipment for radiotherapy, mechanotherapy, electrotherapy and physical therapy. In particular, a device for focused extracorporeal shock wave therapy, devices for passive rehabilitation of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, electrotherapy, etc.

The Kyiv region is actively working to ensure that there are as many modern rehabilitation centers and departments as possible. Our military who lost their health at the front should receive a full cycle of quality medical and rehabilitation care - emphasizes the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Kravchenko emphasized that today Kyiv RMA, together with American businessman Dell Loy Hansen, is working on the construction of a new rehabilitation building on the territory of one of the regional medical institutions.

The best medical engineers are working on this project. It will be a rehabilitation facility with modern operating rooms, intensive care, a diagnostic department, and an orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory.

Recall

A veteran's hub is being opened in the Brovary community to support war veterans. Local authorities provide housing, rehabilitation, and employment assistance to nearly 2,000 veterans.