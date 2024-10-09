ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Modern rehabilitation center for military opened in Kyiv region - Kravchenko

Modern rehabilitation center for military opened in Kyiv region - Kravchenko

A new rehabilitation center for severely wounded soldiers has been opened in the Bila Tserkva community. The center is equipped with modern equipment and can accommodate 20 patients at a time.

A modern rehabilitation and rehabilitation treatment unit for the military has been opened in the Bila Tserkva community  in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

The center will provide assistance to all soldiers with serious injuries and combat traumas. Professional doctors, massage therapists, physiotherapists and other medical staff will help our defenders return to a healthy life. Up to 20 patients will be able to receive the necessary treatment at the same time

- Kravchenko says. 

According to him, the area of the institution is almost 300 m2. The overhaul was funded by the community.

It has comfortable wards, a room for hardware treatment, physical and medical rehabilitation, a massage room, the necessary technical facilities and common areas.

Modern rehabilitation equipment was also purchased for the institution, in particular to improve blood supply, restore muscle function, accelerate wound regeneration, relieve inflammation, etc.

This includes equipment for radiotherapy, mechanotherapy, electrotherapy and physical therapy. In particular, a device for focused extracorporeal shock wave therapy, devices for passive rehabilitation of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, electrotherapy, etc.

The Kyiv region is actively working to ensure that there are as many modern rehabilitation centers and departments as possible. Our military who lost their health at the front should receive a full cycle of quality medical and rehabilitation care 

- emphasizes the head of the Kyiv RMA. 

Kravchenko emphasized that today Kyiv RMA, together with American businessman Dell Loy Hansen, is working on the construction of a new rehabilitation building on the territory of one of the regional medical institutions.

The best medical engineers are working on this project. It will be a rehabilitation facility with modern operating rooms, intensive care, a diagnostic department, and an orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory.

Recall

A veteran's hub is being opened in the Brovary community to support war veterans. Local authorities provide housing, rehabilitation, and employment assistance to nearly 2,000 veterans.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

