Missile strike on Kramatorsk: 8 injured, one more person may be under the rubble

A search and rescue operation is underway in Kramatorsk at the site of yesterday's shelling by the Russian Federation. So far, eight victims are known to have been injured, according to the Kramatorsk city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

8 people were injured - six women and two men. Rescuers are currently continuing to clear the rubble. One person may still be trapped under the rubble - summarized at Kramatorsk MBA.

Recall

On the evening of February 20, 2024, at about 20:00, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk. The racist shells hit a residential area of the city.

