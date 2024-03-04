Misappropriated more than UAH 250 thousand for shelter repairs: company director exposed in Kyiv region

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16335 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40904 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175524 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249186 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154984 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371603 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52017 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207206 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187285 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10784 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19850 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20461 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34645 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42480 views
Misappropriated more than UAH 250 thousand for shelter repairs: company director exposed in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 21525 views

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has served a notice of suspicion to the director of a limited liability company. He is accused of helping to misappropriate money from the local budget.

Misappropriated more than UAH 250 thousand for shelter repairs: company director exposed in Kyiv region

In Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, the director of a company who supervised the repair of a shelter in the basement of a high-rise building and contributed to the embezzlement of 250 thousand budget funds was notified of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv-Svyatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office, the director of a limited liability company was served a notice of suspicion on aiding in misappropriation of property and forgery (Part 5 Art. 27, Part 4 Art. 191, Part 1 Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect was supervising the repair of a shelter in the basement of a high-rise building at the request of a utility company of the Bilohorod village council of Bucha district.

Knowing for a fact that the contractor had misrepresented the actual amount of services rendered and construction materials used in the reporting documentation, the contractor approved and signed the acceptance certificate. On the basis of this document, the contractor received budgetary funds.

According to the conclusion of the forensic construction and technical expertise, the contractor unreasonably received more than 250 thousand extra budget funds.

The indictment against the contractor is being considered in court.

Recall

The prosecutor's office reported that the acting head of the education department of one of the city councils in the region and her accomplice in Dnipropetrovs'k region are suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 million for the purchase of modular shelters for schoolchildren.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Kyiv
