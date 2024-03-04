Misappropriated more than UAH 250 thousand for shelter repairs: company director exposed in Kyiv region

In Bilohorodka, Kyiv region, the director of a company who supervised the repair of a shelter in the basement of a high-rise building and contributed to the embezzlement of 250 thousand budget funds was notified of suspicion. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv-Svyatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office, the director of a limited liability company was served a notice of suspicion on aiding in misappropriation of property and forgery (Part 5 Art. 27, Part 4 Art. 191, Part 1 Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect was supervising the repair of a shelter in the basement of a high-rise building at the request of a utility company of the Bilohorod village council of Bucha district.

Knowing for a fact that the contractor had misrepresented the actual amount of services rendered and construction materials used in the reporting documentation, the contractor approved and signed the acceptance certificate. On the basis of this document, the contractor received budgetary funds.

According to the conclusion of the forensic construction and technical expertise, the contractor unreasonably received more than 250 thousand extra budget funds.

The indictment against the contractor is being considered in court.

Recall

The prosecutor's office reported that the acting head of the education department of one of the city councils in the region and her accomplice in Dnipropetrovs'k region are suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 million for the purchase of modular shelters for schoolchildren.