Mirage 2000-modern and efficient aircraft, but the F-16 for Ukraine is now a priority type, - Yevlash

The Mirage 2000 is a modern and efficient aircraft, but the priority type for Ukraine remains the F-16, which is expected to arrive soon with missiles for effective combat missions.
The Mirage 2000, which France is going to supply to Ukraine, is a modern and efficient aircraft, but the F-16 is still a priority type for Ukraine. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, reports UNN.
However, now we are counting on the F-16, this is our main aircraft, which should soon arrive in Ukraine and we are waiting for missiles to reach it, since this aircraft is now the main one and will be able to effectively perform the assigned combat tasks
He noted that in general, in the future, the Air Force does not rule out the supply of other aircraft and systems to Ukraine in order to effectively perform combat tasks.
Like all modern aircraft ,it (Mirage 2000 - ED.) can perform effectively assigned combat tasks in accordance with different types. These can be both air and ground strikes. This aircraft is quite modern, but the F-16 remains a priority type of aircraft
France is going to supply Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to Ukraine and will offer to train pilots.