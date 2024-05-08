ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75747 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106032 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249654 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173942 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165220 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ministry of Energy: up to 50 thousand consumers lost power as a result of night shelling

Ministry of Energy: up to 50 thousand consumers lost power as a result of night shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23910 views

Up to 50,000 households were left without electricity due to the shelling, but were quickly reconnected, although evening power outages for industrial consumers are possible due to limited capacity.

As a result of the shelling, up to 50,000 households were left without electricity, but thanks to the quick response of power engineers, they were quickly reconnected to the system. However, there may be evening power cuts for industrial consumers due to limited capacity. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

As a result of the shelling, up to 50,000 household consumers were cut off from electricity, but thanks to the active actions of power engineers, they were returned to the power grid and electricity supply was ensured

- Kolisnyk says.

He noted that, based on the available capacity, the Ministry of Energy understands that there could potentially be an evening power supply restriction for industrial consumers.

Recall

Since March, russian troops have begun to systematically attack energy infrastructure facilities, bringing the total losses to more than 8 GW, including today's attacks.

Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure08.05.24, 11:36 • 17542 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising