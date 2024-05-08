Ministry of Energy: up to 50 thousand consumers lost power as a result of night shelling

As a result of the shelling, up to 50,000 households were left without electricity, but thanks to the quick response of power engineers, they were quickly reconnected to the system. However, there may be evening power cuts for industrial consumers due to limited capacity. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

As a result of the shelling, up to 50,000 household consumers were cut off from electricity, but thanks to the active actions of power engineers, they were returned to the power grid and electricity supply was ensured - Kolisnyk says.

He noted that, based on the available capacity, the Ministry of Energy understands that there could potentially be an evening power supply restriction for industrial consumers.

Since March, russian troops have begun to systematically attack energy infrastructure facilities, bringing the total losses to more than 8 GW, including today's attacks.

