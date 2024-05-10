Ministry of Energy may raise electricity tariffs - Hrynchuk

The Energy Ministry is discussing the possibility of raising tariffs. This issue has not yet been resolved, but without additional funds, Ukraine will not be able to properly prepare for the next heating season. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

We analyze the capabilities of our energy companies with the financial resources available to us, the help of our partners, and the capabilities of our energy companies. We are discussing, among other things, raising tariffs. No decision has been made yet, but we understand that we may have to take this step because otherwise we will not have the resources to prepare for the next heating season - Hrynchuk says.

According to her, with the damage we have, a significant deficit is expected during the next heating season, and then there may be disconnections of household consumers.

Recall

Since March, Russian troops have been systematically attacking energy infrastructure facilities, resulting in total losses of more than 8 GW, including today's attacks.