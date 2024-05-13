Ministry of Defense: vehicles will be used for military purposes during mobilization and returned to owners within 30 days after demobilization

During mobilization, a variety of vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, may be involved. The mobilization and return of equipment is regulated by local state administrations and specialized bodies. Vehicles are returned to their owners within 30 days after demobilization. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense reports that military transport duty is introduced to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military groups with vehicles, including water transport and other equipment, during a special period.

These can also be tractors, self-propelled, agricultural road construction machines, agricultural machinery. The mobilization of vehicles is carried out by the TCC, the Central Directorate or regional bodies of the SSU, and the relevant units of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine on the basis of decisions of local state administrations, which are formalized by relevant orders, - the Ministry of Defense says.

According to them, the acceptance of the transfer of vehicles used during mobilization and their return after demobilization is announced are carried out on the basis of transfer acceptance certificates, which contain information about the owners, technical condition, residual value and other information that allows to identify the vehicles.

Vehicles are returned to the owner within 30 calendar days from the date of demobilization, - the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

