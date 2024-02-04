Ministry of Defense sappers neutralize over 2.5 thousand explosive devices

Over the past week - from January 26 to February 2, 2024 - specialized units of the Ministry of Defense inspected and cleared 5042 hectares of the liberated regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that sappers also inspected and cleared 2265.1 hectares of farmland; 54.99 km of roads and 0.22 km of power lines.

234 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense continue to clear the liberated regions of Ukraine of explosive ordnance. The work is carried out with the involvement of special equipment for mechanized demining. During the week of work, 2,576 explosive items were removed and neutralized , the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Reportedly, a total of 289,461 explosive items were found and destroyed by the sappers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

