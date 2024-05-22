Ministry of Defense: more than 800 thousand Ukrainians have updated military data through the “Reserve+” application

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced 805,000 successful data updates through the Reserve+ application, UNN reports.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that more than a million Ukrainians have successfully logged in to the Reserve+ application, which allows them to update their military records.

Citizens who have been mistakenly marked as "wanted" in the Reserve+ application can contact technical support to correct the data, and soon this process will be automated without the need to visit military commissariats.