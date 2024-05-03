Minister Solskyi about "gray" schemes of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences: State land was illegally leased for cash

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95212 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109917 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252541 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174622 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148398 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29748 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26062 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33095 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25939 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23150 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225389 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95212 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69109 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113351 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114228 views
Actual
Minister Solskyi about "gray" schemes of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences: State land was illegally leased for cash

Minister Solskyi about "gray" schemes of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences: State land was illegally leased for cash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19248 views

Mykola Solsky states that the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land and received money for it. In many cases, it could not even confirm its right to use these land plots.

The National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine illegally leased state land and received cash for it. In many cases, however, the NAAS and its state-owned enterprises could not even confirm their right to use these land plots. In an interview with Forbes, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky told how the mechanism of "gray" land schemes of "scientists" worked, UNN reports

Details

According to him, two of its state-owned enterprises in Sumy region are probably involved in the NAAS schemes, claiming their rights to land received by ATO participants   

We must understand that the lands of Iskra and Nadiia are part of the Agrarian Academy of Sciences. This academy is a vestige of the Soviet Union. Having a large stock of land, it leases it out in 90% of cases through "gray" schemes. At the same time, they cannot lease land, but must cultivate it themselves. They have no right to use it, I am absolutely sure of that. What do you mean they couldn't re-register? For some reason, they managed to accept cash for 25 years so that others could cultivate this land, but they could not register it? They tried to make documentation that did not meet the requirements of the law

- the Minister noted.

He added that the two state-owned enterprises were unable to document their right to use these land plots.

"Back in 2017, at the initiative of MPs, an inspection of these lands was initiated. The inspection revealed that these companies had no right to use these land plots. Because these state-owned enterprises did not have rights to the land plots, the StateGeoCadastre classified them as state-owned reserve land. And then, in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' order, it transferred the free land plots to ATO participants as part of free privatization," Solsky said.

According to Solsky, a certain chaos in the consolidation of land rights has led to such situations. Moreover, specific people are interested in the NAAS's "gray" schemes. To avoid such stories in the future, the NAAS should be deprived of the right to use state land.

"The fact is that such cases are not uncommon, and the lack of a total inventory of land, in particular by the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, today leads to disputes such as whose land is whose, who has the right to use it, and who is actually its manager.

There may be a lot of documents and letters, you can write them every day, but their number and content will not in any way give rise to the right to use the land, as the legislator has clearly defined that the right is confirmed exclusively by a state act.

It was harder to pass laws on the Agrarian Academy in the Rada than on land reform. Because behind all these enterprises are specific beneficiaries in many bodies. For example, this year, a law will come into effect that requires all the land of the Agrarian Academy of Sciences (NAAS) to be auctioned off on Prozorro. There was huge resistance against it.

Therefore, the Agrarian Academy in its current form will become a thing of the past. My opinion here coincides with the entire market. This should have been done a long time ago," summarized the Minister of Agrarian Policy.

Context

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors served Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi with a notice of suspicion of allegedly organizing a scheme  to seize 2,500 hectares of NAAS land.

Solsky himself saysthat the circumstances of seven years ago relate to the period of his lawyer's activity, long before his appointment as minister. His defense lawyers  claim that Solsky did not benefit from the fact that ATO soldiers acquired the right to the land.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that Iskra and Nadiia had no legal grounds to claim the land that ATO participants had received.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the companies whose legal successors they are.

In addition, the courts found that the decisions on granting the disputed land plots for permanent use to SE Iskra and SE Nadiia, in accordance with the procedure established by the Land Code of Ukraine, were not made at the time of filing a lawsuit," reads the decision of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of August 5, 2019

Setup and political persecution: MPs on the "Minister Solskyi case"02.05.24, 08:35 • 114187 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
forbsForbes
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising