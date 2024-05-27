ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3424 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82688 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145992 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240779 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163876 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220325 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111413 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 41773 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 60572 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107309 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 61981 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240775 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220323 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206815 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232850 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219955 views
06:49 PM • 3362 views
05:32 PM • 14441 views
04:47 PM • 21397 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107309 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111413 views
Mind Invest Summit: Entry point to Ukraine. How to invest in Ukraine correctly

Mind Invest Summit: Entry point to Ukraine. How to invest in Ukraine correctly

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55289 views

The leading business publication Mind organizes the Mind Invest Summit, a major gathering of investors who are already investing or planning to invest in Ukraine.

On June 28-29, 2024, we are bringing together foreign investors, government officials, representatives of large, medium, and small businesses in Lviv who believe in Ukraine's victory, develop business here, and plan to build new projects.

The event aims to become a single platform for communication and search for investment opportunities in Ukraine. We plan to achieve this goal through cooperation between the state and business, involvement of specialized specialists, representatives of domestic and international grant and financial donor structures, business development experts, etc. We are bringing together all the known stakeholders in one place to give them an impetus for cooperation.

Participants are expected:

  • speeches by top officials and representatives of big business
  • closed meetings with key state stakeholders
  • Assistance in finding partners for development
  • opportunities for raising capital
  • many formats for networking with like-minded people
  • a unique exhibition of technology startups UA Tech Show
  • two evenings of jazz concerts
Image

The main program of the Mind Invest Summit will be held in three areas at once:

  • On the main stage of Entry point to Ukraine, you can listen to speeches by leading investors, top officials, representatives of regulators, take part in panel discussions and presentations. Slogan: "Now is the best time to start investing in Ukraine".
  • UA Tech Show will bring together leading Ukrainian technology companies that will have the opportunity to demonstrate their products and inventions to potential customers and partners. 
  • The social mission is also one of the important components of the event. Our goal is not only to talk about business, but also to raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accelerate Ukraine's victory through charitable contributions and auctions.
Image

Heads of regulators, ministers, major Western investors and active representatives of Ukrainian big business have been invited to participate in the Summit.

Among them:

  • Ruslan Magomedov, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine
  • Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine
  • Ivan Kompan, Director of Deloitte Academy in Ukraine and Lecturer at Edinburgh Business School
  • Sergiy Martynchuk, CEO of Cisco Ukraine
  • Vitaliy Koval, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine
  • Natalia Sleptsova, founder of Business Stand Up 
  • Artem Shcherbyna, Chief Investment Officer at Capital Times
  • Mykola Babenko, Chairman of the Meat Industry AssociationBorys Shestopalov, co-owner and CEO of HD-group
  • Dmytro Kuzmenko, Director of the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association
  • and others

Where will it all happen?

A few kilometers from the historic center of Lviv, in a new modern multifunctional recreation complex - Emily Resort.

Who is the summit for? 

Those who invest, work, fight or donate to the needs of the Armed Forces, volunteer for the military, veterans and civilians, and most importantly, who spread the word about Ukraine, its business opportunities and business talents to the world.

We invite you to a unique private meeting to discuss real projects and investment opportunities.

Take part in the Mind Invest Summit!

Buy a ticket by following the link.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

