Mind Invest Summit: Entry point to Ukraine. How to invest in Ukraine correctly

On June 28-29, 2024, we are bringing together foreign investors, government officials, representatives of large, medium, and small businesses in Lviv who believe in Ukraine's victory, develop business here, and plan to build new projects.

The event aims to become a single platform for communication and search for investment opportunities in Ukraine. We plan to achieve this goal through cooperation between the state and business, involvement of specialized specialists, representatives of domestic and international grant and financial donor structures, business development experts, etc. We are bringing together all the known stakeholders in one place to give them an impetus for cooperation.

Participants are expected:

speeches by top officials and representatives of big business

closed meetings with key state stakeholders

Assistance in finding partners for development

opportunities for raising capital

many formats for networking with like-minded people

a unique exhibition of technology startups UA Tech Show

two evenings of jazz concerts

The main program of the Mind Invest Summit will be held in three areas at once:

On the main stage of Entry point to Ukraine, you can listen to speeches by leading investors, top officials, representatives of regulators, take part in panel discussions and presentations. Slogan: "Now is the best time to start investing in Ukraine".

UA Tech Show will bring together leading Ukrainian technology companies that will have the opportunity to demonstrate their products and inventions to potential customers and partners.

The social mission is also one of the important components of the event. Our goal is not only to talk about business, but also to raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accelerate Ukraine's victory through charitable contributions and auctions.

Heads of regulators, ministers, major Western investors and active representatives of Ukrainian big business have been invited to participate in the Summit.

Among them:

Ruslan Magomedov, Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine

Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine

Ivan Kompan, Director of Deloitte Academy in Ukraine and Lecturer at Edinburgh Business School

Sergiy Martynchuk, CEO of Cisco Ukraine

Vitaliy Koval, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine

Natalia Sleptsova, founder of Business Stand Up

Artem Shcherbyna, Chief Investment Officer at Capital Times

Mykola Babenko, Chairman of the Meat Industry AssociationBorys Shestopalov, co-owner and CEO of HD-group

Dmytro Kuzmenko, Director of the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association

and others

Where will it all happen?

A few kilometers from the historic center of Lviv, in a new modern multifunctional recreation complex - Emily Resort.

Who is the summit for?

Those who invest, work, fight or donate to the needs of the Armed Forces, volunteer for the military, veterans and civilians, and most importantly, who spread the word about Ukraine, its business opportunities and business talents to the world.

We invite you to a unique private meeting to discuss real projects and investment opportunities.

Take part in the Mind Invest Summit!

Buy a ticket by following the link.