MilTech and Beyond - Zelenskyy Announces Historic Agreements Between Ukraine and Middle Eastern Countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following his visit to Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine is reaching agreements on strategic cooperation with states in the region, particularly in the MilTech sector, as well as in other areas. Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, answering questions about the results of his trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, these are long-term formats of interaction that are planned to be legally enshrined.

The President noted that Ukraine continues contacts with representatives of the region's states, and new meetings are planned in the near future. He emphasized that these are historical agreements for Ukraine, which had not existed in this region before.

We are agreeing on strategic cooperation in the MilTech direction and in other directions. We are talking about ten-year agreements. This is mutual assistance, of course - said Zelenskyy.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine is also interested in cooperation in countering ballistic threats, as there is a deficit of capabilities in this area.

Separately, Zelenskyy drew attention to the state's needs related to energy and diesel fuel supply. He emphasized that all agreements that will be legally formalized are important for Ukraine in both the short and medium term.

The President concluded that cooperation with Middle Eastern countries opens up new opportunities for Ukraine in the areas of security, defense, and meeting critical state needs.

Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details