Milk Quality has improved in Ukraine and exports of dairy products are increasing, including to Europe

Ukraine is increasing the volume of exports of dairy products, including to the countries of the European Union. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and food, reports UNN.

As the representative of the Department of agricultural development of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and food Olena Dadus said during the Milky Forum 2024 conference, the Ukrainian dairy industry is adapting and developing. According to her, the regulatory framework is being improved in accordance with European standards and this is positively perceived by market participants.

It is noted that more than 90% of the milk received for processing is produced by agricultural enterprises. At the same time, the quality of extra-class milk, which accounts for more than 40% of processed milk, has also increased.

This was facilitated by the fact that there were opportunities to increase exports of dairy products, in particular to the countries of the European Union. Ukrainian exporting companies must meet the quality criteria for finished products and raw materials. That is why the issue of adapting Ukrainian legislation in the dairy industry to EU requirements is relevant Olena Dadus emphasized.

As of May 2024, 58 companies that produce raw milk, ice cream, dairy products, colostrum and colostrum-based products have permits to export dairy products from Ukraine to the European Union. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported 30% of the total export of dairy products to the EU countries.

