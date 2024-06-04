ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Milk Quality has improved in Ukraine and exports of dairy products are increasing, including to Europe

Milk Quality has improved in Ukraine and exports of dairy products are increasing, including to Europe

Ukraine is increasing exports of dairy products, including to the European Union, which is facilitated by the adaptation of regulations to EU standards.

Ukraine is increasing the volume of exports of dairy products, including to the countries of the European Union. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and food, reports UNN.

Details

As the representative of the Department of agricultural development of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and food Olena Dadus said during the Milky Forum 2024 conference, the Ukrainian dairy industry is adapting and developing. According to her, the regulatory framework is being improved in accordance with European standards and this is positively perceived by market participants.

It is noted that more than 90% of the milk received for processing is produced  by agricultural enterprises. At the same time, the quality of extra-class milk, which accounts for more than 40% of processed milk, has also increased.

This was facilitated by the fact that there were opportunities to increase  exports of dairy products, in particular to the countries of the European Union. Ukrainian exporting companies must meet the quality criteria for finished products and raw materials. That is why the issue of adapting Ukrainian legislation in the dairy industry to EU requirements is relevant

Olena Dadus emphasized.

As of May 2024, 58 companies that produce raw milk, ice cream, dairy products, colostrum and colostrum-based products have permits to export dairy products from Ukraine to the European Union. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported 30% of the total export of dairy products to the EU countries.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyAgronomy news
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

