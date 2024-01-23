Military vehicles and infantry are being brought in: guerrillas raid russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy

Crimean partisans reconnoitered the situation at the airfield in occupied Dzhankoy, which is used by russian troops. This is reported by the underground movement "ATESH", UNN reports.

Our agents walked around the entire territory of the airfield. The military facility is extremely closely guarded by the occupiers. More and more often, personnel are brought there from the local railway station - the guerrillas summarized.

It is noted that KAMAZ trucks are increasingly arriving at the airfield. Infantry fighting vehicles are also brought there for transportation.

The guerrillas also say that the occupiers have strengthened security measures.

Cars at the checkpoint, which is dotted with cameras, are checked for at least 30 minutes and only then can they enter the territory. We were able to record cars that were not checked. There is a high probability that they are occupied by very important people at the level of the brigade commander and above - said ATESH.

Russian military counterintelligence is looking for ATES agents in Crimean military units. According to ATES, the occupiers are conducting counterintelligence activities in a number of military units in Crimea. The FSB pays considerable attention to the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol.

