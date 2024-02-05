Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia: there were specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations on board

An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations crashed into Lake Onega in northern Karelia with three crew members on board. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels with reference to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN writes.

On the evening of February 4, the agency reported that an Mi-8 helicopter conducting a training flight over Lake Onega in Karelia had stopped communicating, the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Emergency Situations began search and rescue operations, which ended on the night of February 5. The wreckage of the helicopter was found 11 kilometers offshore at a depth of 50 meters.

There were three people on board the helicopter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. The ministry also noted that the crew "was repeatedly involved in search and rescue operations." The cause of the helicopter crash is currently unknown.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations convened an operational headquarters and a commission to investigate the helicopter crash.

More than 140 specialists and 33 units of equipment are involved in the work, - they wrote in the department's telegram channel.

In addition, the rescuers are examining the bottom of the lake using the Falcon remote-controlled underwater vehicle.

Addendum

The helicopter was flying between Sands and Vytegra airports. It is also noted that the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who were on board were not found at the crash site.

Recall

On December 4 last year, a Mi-2 helicopter crashed in Russia's Stavropol region due to engine failure while flying over an oil pipeline; both pilots were unharmed.