MHP remains a leader in paying taxes in the agricultural sector

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71661 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117976 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122809 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164768 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165211 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267627 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100560 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65414 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37702 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34120 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47514 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267627 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223027 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234620 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100834 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117325 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117963 views
Actual
MHP remains a leader in paying taxes in the agricultural sector

MHP remains a leader in paying taxes in the agricultural sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83717 views

MHP remains the largest taxpayer in Ukraine's agricultural sector, paying over UAH 6 billion in taxes in 2023, up 31% year-on-year.

MHP continues to invest in the economy and financial stability of the country in the face of a full-scale invasion. 

In 2023, MHP's enterprises transferred more than UAH 6 billion to the budgets of all levels in the form of tax charges, contributions and fees, according to UNN

Tax payments increased by 31% year-on-year. In 2022, the company paid over UAH 4.6 billion in taxes.

According to Forbes Ukraine, MHP was once again the largest taxpayer in the country's agricultural sector in 2023.

Image

"Paying taxes is our contribution to the Ukrainian economy. It is an active participation of MHP and each of its employees in shaping the country's financial stability. It is our responsibility to the state and to Ukrainians. MHP is a reliable rear guard that we can always count on," commented Viktoriia Kapelyushna, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of MHP.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, MHP has seen its role as supporting food security and the economy of Ukraine.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, MHP implements social projects aimed at supporting those who need it most, develops communities, supports important artistic initiatives, and promotes Ukrainian culture. 

The company is developing the MHP Next Door program, which provides individualized support and comprehensive assistance to the military, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the front. The program is aimed at company employees and community residents.

Additional information:

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company operates in the areas of agriculture, food production and retail and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and EU countries. 

MHP unites more than 28 thousand employees in Ukraine and more than 4 thousand abroad. 

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a land bank of 360,000 hectares.  

As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include the Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha, and Nasha Ryaba.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
forbsForbes
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
european-unionEuropean Union
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising