MHP remains a leader in paying taxes in the agricultural sector

MHP continues to invest in the economy and financial stability of the country in the face of a full-scale invasion.

In 2023, MHP's enterprises transferred more than UAH 6 billion to the budgets of all levels in the form of tax charges, contributions and fees, according to UNN.

Tax payments increased by 31% year-on-year. In 2022, the company paid over UAH 4.6 billion in taxes.

According to Forbes Ukraine, MHP was once again the largest taxpayer in the country's agricultural sector in 2023.

"Paying taxes is our contribution to the Ukrainian economy. It is an active participation of MHP and each of its employees in shaping the country's financial stability. It is our responsibility to the state and to Ukrainians. MHP is a reliable rear guard that we can always count on," commented Viktoriia Kapelyushna, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of MHP.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, MHP has seen its role as supporting food security and the economy of Ukraine.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation, MHP implements social projects aimed at supporting those who need it most, develops communities, supports important artistic initiatives, and promotes Ukrainian culture.

The company is developing the MHP Next Door program, which provides individualized support and comprehensive assistance to the military, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the front. The program is aimed at company employees and community residents.

Additional information:

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company operates in the areas of agriculture, food production and retail and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE and EU countries.

MHP unites more than 28 thousand employees in Ukraine and more than 4 thousand abroad.

MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a land bank of 360,000 hectares.

As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands, including Nasha Ryaba, Appetitna, Legko, Bashchynsky, Skott Smeat, LaStrava, RyabChick and others. Together with its partners, the company has opened 1,500 retail outlets of various types across Ukraine. These include the Myasomarket chain of stores, Döner Market, delicious safe fast food outlets, Ezha Svezha, and Nasha Ryaba.