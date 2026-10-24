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Metro in Russia transferred 1 billion rubles to the Russian army support fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Metro's Russian division transferred approximately 1 billion rubles to the Russian army support fund. The German retail chain stated that the transfer of funds had not been authorized.

Metro in Russia transferred 1 billion rubles to the Russian army support fund

The German retail chain Metro in Russia transferred 1 billion rubles to a fund supporting the army of the aggressor country. DW reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Metro transferred approximately 12.4 million dollars to the "People's Front. Everything for Victory!" fund. The funds are planned to be used to purchase equipment in the "special operation" zone to address "urgent issues involving the acquisition of powerful transport, communications and reconnaissance systems, and combating drones."

"Metro AG firmly distances itself from any support for Russia's war against Ukraine. Financing or supporting military actions contradicts both our position and the principles of conducting our business

the German company responded to the publication's inquiry.

They clarified that since September 28, after Russia's Metro was placed under temporary external administration, the German company lost operational control over its subsidiary in the Russian Federation.

To remind you

According to Russian media, Russian dictator vladimir putin transferred the Russian grocery business of the Metro Cash & Carry chain, which experts estimate at 50–80 billion rubles, to temporary administration.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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