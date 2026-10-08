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Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala Yousafzai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Meghan Markle met with Malala Yousafzai at London’s Claridge’s. It was her first public appearance in the capital after returning to Britain.

Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after returning to Britain — she was spotted with Malala Yousafzai

Meghan Markle spent an evening in the company of Malala Yousafzai in London during the Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance in the capital of Great Britain after returning to the country. This was reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

As can be seen from the photos, the former actress and Yousafzai dined together at Claridge’s, a five-star hotel in the very center of London’s Mayfair district.

The 45-year-old Markle and the 29-year-old Pakistani education activist appeared to be engrossed in conversation while sitting opposite each other.

For reference

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani feminist, an activist for women’s access to education worldwide, a blogger, and the author of the autobiographical book "I Am Malala." In 2009, when she was 11 years old, she became known for her BBC blog, in which she wrote about life under the Taliban regime.

In 2014, at the age of 17, Yousafzai became a laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize. She also received the Simone de Beauvoir Prize and the Sakharov Prize.

We would like to remind you

At the end of August, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet returned to the United Kingdom after six years of living in California. At the same time, it is not definitively known why the couple decided to return or how long they will remain in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their status09.09.26, 02:05 • 53862 views

Olga Rozgon

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