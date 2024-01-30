ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Popular news
Nursing professionals will receive 53 hours of online coursework and 107 hours of pre-hospital nursing practice hours

Nursing professionals will receive 53 hours of online coursework and 107 hours of pre-hospital nursing practice hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

Nearly 600 emergency medical workers have completed a 53-hour online course and 107 hours of practical training in first aid. More than 12,000 people have registered for the course, which is supported by the World Bank.

As of today, almost 600 specialists from emergency medical centers have completed an online course on providing pre-hospital care. In total, 12,330 people have registered for the course, which is supported by the World Bank, UNN reports , with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

583 specialists from emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers have completed an online course on pre-hospital care. Another part of the students is at different stages of training," the statement reads.

The course "Providing Emergency Medical Care at the Pre-Hospital Stage" is designed for physicians working in the emergency medical care system, as well as other healthcare professionals, students and interns.

The online course lasts 53 hours and consists of four modules:

management of the critical adult patient;

management of the critical pediatric patient;

management of patients with trauma;

Disaster medicine.

At the moment  , 604 registered persons have generated the certificate of the fourth and final module "Disaster Medicine", of which 583 are "emergency medicine" workers.

A total of 12,330 people registered for the course.

The Ministry of Health noted that each specialist listens to theoretical modules independently at a convenient time.

If the trainee is an emergency medical worker, he or she will have the opportunity to receive 107 hours of skills training at the training departments of regional emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers.

Upon successful completion of the practical part, you can receive a certificate with the appropriate number of CPD points.

Addendum

The course was developed within the framework of a large-scale educational project of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank, launched on 5 December. It was developed by the I.Y. Gorbachevsky National Medical University of Ternopil.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health

