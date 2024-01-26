Cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial of fallen soldiers: the Ministry of Health assures that the issue will be resolved urgently

The Ministry of Health said that cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial from dead soldiers and assured that they are already working with MPs to resolve this issue, UNN reports .

The Ministry of Health, together with MPs, is already working on this issue. The issue must and will be resolved urgently - the statement said.

The agency emphasized that the state is interested in procreation by all Ukrainians. Medicine can and should help.

This year, state funding for assisted reproductive technologies was introduced in Ukraine. In March, a law passed by the parliament will come into force that allows military families to preserve reproductive cells free of charge and use them to procreate our defenders. The fact that this law does not provide for the same opportunity for those who died is a legislative conflict that will be resolved as soon as possible, the ministry added.

Context

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a lawthat obliges Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to sound the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.