Mazda electric crossover gets an external speaker without a profanity filter

The new Mazda CX-6e electric SUV is equipped with an external speaker that allows the driver to broadcast their own messages or voice in real time. Testing showed that the system has virtually no filtering and even allows profanity to be played. Motor1 reports, as UNN writes.

Details

The CX-6e is a Chinese-made electric vehicle that, as of October 2026, is sold in Europe and Australia, among other markets, but not in the United States. Its external alert system was originally developed as a safety feature. The driver can activate prerecorded messages in a digitized voice intended to warn people crossing the road in front of an almost silent electric vehicle.

In addition to ready-made warnings, the system allows the driver to enter a phrase on the vehicle’s 26.45-inch touchscreen and save it as a shortcut for subsequent playback. The same speaker can also function as a microphone in real time, turning the vehicle into a mobile public-address system directed at people standing in front of the bumper.

This dual function distinguishes the system from backup warning sounds, which are already mandatory for hybrid and electric vehicles sold in the United States. Such signals play a fixed sound approved by regulators, rather than any sound created by the driver. Mazda has previously used unconventional solutions in its cabins, including replacing a physical control knob with a touchscreen in other models.

Custom messages, profanity and legal consequences

Reviewers who tested the feature found that the system plays almost anything entered into the shortcut-creation field, including profanity. No effective filter intercepts swear words before they reach the external speaker, and the ability to broadcast live speech through the same system has the same limitations.

The lack of a real filter may already have consequences in Australia. Road rules in states such as Queensland and New South Wales restrict drivers’ use of horns and other warning devices. Authorities may issue fines for offensive language used in public places, but official guidance does not provide for a separate offense specifically related to the improper use of an external speaker.

Western Australia also provides for penalties under road traffic and public order laws. Current legislation sets a maximum fine of 6,000 Australian dollars (US$4,170), which may be imposed for the offensive or improper use of a vehicle’s external loudspeaker.

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