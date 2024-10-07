Mayor: missile fragment fell in one of Kyiv's districts

According to preliminary information, a missile fragment fell in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to preliminary information, a missile fragment fell in the Solomyansky district of the city. All services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA