Mayor: missile fragment fell in one of Kyiv's districts
Kyiv • UNN
According to preliminary information, a missile fragment fell in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that all services were sent to the scene.
Details
"According to preliminary information, a missile fragment fell in the Solomyansky district of the city. All services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.
