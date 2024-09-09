Mayor of Chernihiv: Massive fish kill is observed on the central beach of Chernihiv

As of 7 a.m. on September 9, a massive fish kill in the Desna River was observed on the central beach of Chernihiv. Visiting the beach is prohibited. Control over the sale of all types of fish in the city has been tightened. This was announced on Monday by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, UNN reports.

Regarding the environmental situation on the Desna River. As of 7 a.m. on September 9, a slight unpleasant odor is observed on the Zolotyi Bank (central beach of Chernihiv). The water in the river is dark in color. In some places, there is a massive fish kill, there is a dead - Lomako wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the operational headquarters is currently holding a meeting on the situation in Desna. The fish will be collected and transported for disposal to a pre-determined location. Municipal services, environmentalists and the State Emergency Service are working.

Lomako reminded that since last week, the beach has been closed to visitors. The municipal guard is monitoring the situation on the spot. Control over the sale of all types of fish in the city has been tightened. An aeration station of Chernihivvodokanal is also operating near the crossing.

"It is important to note once again that Chernihiv does not consume water from rivers, the city uses water from wells. Therefore, there is no threat to the lives and health of Chernihiv residents," Lomako assured.

Pollutants have reached a section of the Desna River in Chernihiv. The Ministry of Environment assures that the pollution is insignificant