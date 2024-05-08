Massive Russian attack: enemy strikes in 7 regions of Ukraine, three wounded, including a child

Today, the Russian army launched a massive attack in 7 regions of Ukraine. Three people were injured in Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions, including one child. Rescuers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports .

The enemy attacked 7 regions of Ukraine. Two people were injured in Kyiv region and one child in Kirovohrad region. Energy infrastructure facilities, about 30 residential buildings, public transport and cars were hit. The building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged in Zaporizhzhia - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 350 rescuers and 100 units of specialized equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of today's shelling

Klymenko said that to ensure safety at the site of firefighting, rescuers use special equipment: ladder trucks with foam extinguishing systems, a tactical fire extinguishing robot, thermal imagers, and devices to monitor the movement of structures.

"On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, Russia once again demonstrated its terrorist nature to the world. Police investigators are recording every war crime," added the Interior Minister.

Russians attacked generation facilities in six regions