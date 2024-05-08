ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Actual
Massive Russian attack: enemy strikes in 7 regions of Ukraine, three wounded, including a child

Massive Russian attack: enemy strikes in 7 regions of Ukraine, three wounded, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22359 views

Russia launched a massive attack on 7 regions of Ukraine, which resulted in 3 people being wounded, including a child. energy infrastructure, residential buildings, public transport and cars were targeted.

Today, the Russian army launched a massive attack in 7 regions of Ukraine. Three people were injured in Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions, including one child.  Rescuers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports

The enemy attacked 7 regions of Ukraine. Two people were injured in Kyiv region and one child in Kirovohrad region. Energy infrastructure facilities, about 30 residential buildings, public transport and cars were hit. The building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged in Zaporizhzhia

- Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 350 rescuers and 100 units of specialized equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of today's shelling

Klymenko said that to ensure safety at the site of firefighting, rescuers use special equipment: ladder trucks with foam extinguishing systems, a tactical fire extinguishing robot, thermal imagers, and devices to monitor the movement of structures.

"On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, Russia once again demonstrated its terrorist nature to the world. Police investigators are recording every war crime," added the Interior Minister. 

Russians attacked generation facilities in six regions08.05.24, 07:02 • 101690 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

