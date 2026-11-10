Massive road accident in Bulgaria: 86 vehicles collided, at least 12 people were killed

A series of major crashes involving 86 vehicles occurred on Bulgaria’s Trakia Motorway. At least 12 people were killed and another 46 injured in the accidents. The crashes may have been caused by dense fog, which reduced visibility on the road in some places to 10 meters. Novinite reports, citing UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the crashes occurred near the settlement of Zimnitsa in Yambol Province. A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the collisions: 63 were traveling toward Burgas, while another 23 were traveling in the opposite direction.

According to preliminary information, the first crash occurred after two cars collided and caught fire. A truck, a bus carrying passengers, and other vehicles were subsequently involved in the accident. Later, collisions also began in the opposite lane.

Lyubomir Nikolov, acting Chief Secretary of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, said visibility initially stood at 70–80 meters but later sharply deteriorated to approximately 10 meters. According to him, drivers may have been distracted by the major crash on the opposite side of the motorway, causing further collisions.

Twelve people were killed in the crashes, while another 46 injured people were taken to hospitals. The largest number of injured people were recorded in the provinces of Sliven, Yambol, and Burgas. There were no children among the dead or injured.

Fifteen fire engines, hundreds of police officers, medical teams, and military personnel were involved in the rescue operation. Spartan military transport aircraft were sent to Sofia for the possible evacuation of the seriously injured. Hospitals in several cities across the country were also prepared to receive casualties.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov canceled his scheduled engagements and ordered that the government aircraft be used to transport the injured. He also planned to visit the areas where the crashes occurred.

Due to the scale of the accident, the Trakia Motorway was closed in both directions in the Yambol area. Alternative routes were arranged for drivers. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, the traffic restrictions may last for a long time because of the large number of damaged vehicles and the ongoing investigative work.

Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven also appealed to citizens to urgently donate blood for injured people who require transfusions.