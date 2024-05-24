Marshal of the Polish Senate arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on May 24 to strengthen Ukrainian-Polish relations.
On Friday, May 24, Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska arrived in Ukraine on a visit. This was reported on Facebook by the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk, UNN reports.
The Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. I met Ms. Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations
