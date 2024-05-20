"Marriage" for $5000 to travel abroad: a woman with a disability was served with a notice of suspicion in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers exposed an offender who organized an illegal border crossing for her fictitious husband for $5,000. This was reported by the police of the Lviv region, according to UNN.

It was established that in exchange for a five thousand USD reward, the suspect, a 43-year-old resident of Kyiv region, a third-group disabled person, found a man with military service who intended to illegally travel abroad and entered into a fictitious marriage with him, - the statement said.

The offender was exposed by operatives of the Migration Police Department together with investigators of the Department for Investigation of Crimes in the Field of Economic and Official Activities of the Investigation Department of the Lviv Police, servicemen of the 7th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In this way, the suspect organized an opportunity for her fictitious husband to travel abroad under martial law as a person accompanying his wife with a disability on a foreign trip.

On May 17, law enforcement officers detained a woman while she was receiving money in the amount of five thousand US dollars.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

