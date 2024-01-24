Marchenko discusses financial support for Ukraine with Deputy Minister of Finance of Japan

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko held an online meeting with Deputy Minister of Finance of Japan for International Affairs Masato Kanda. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The parties discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Japan in the financial sector, as well as the needs of the Ukrainian state budget in 2024.

Japan is the third largest donor of financial aid to Ukraine: in 2023, the budget received $3.7 billion - Ministry of Finance

In 2023, Japan became the third largest donor of financial assistance to Ukraine, with about USD 3.6 billion. I am grateful to the Government of Japan for its steadfast position and understanding of Ukraine's needs, as well as for its leadership in supporting Ukraine during Japan's G7 presidency in 2023 - Serhiy Marchenko said during the meeting.

In his turn, Masato Kanda noted that Japan will continue to provide timely budget support to Ukraine.

It was also emphasized that Ukraine continues to implement all necessary structural reforms and fulfill its obligations under the 4-year IMF Program (Extended Fund Facility).

Recall

IMF communications director Julie Kozak said that this year Ukraine will need about $42 billion in funding, including official donor support of about $32 billion.

The IMF expects Ukraine to receive international financial assistance by the end of March