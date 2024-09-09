Map of Ukraine without Crimea: the publishing house will reprint the Ukrainian language textbook, there will be personnel changes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152610 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142711 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88476 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64440 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43251 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72201 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196686 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201332 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6198 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149494 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143798 views
Map of Ukraine without Crimea: the publishing house will reprint the Ukrainian language textbook, there will be personnel changes

Map of Ukraine without Crimea: the publishing house will reprint the Ukrainian language textbook, there will be personnel changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19688 views

“Litera Ltd. has undertaken to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade due to an erroneous map of Ukraine without Crimea. The publishing house recognized the mistake, recalled the print run and will publish a corrected version at its own expense.

The publishing house "Litera LTD" has pledged to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade at its own expense, which contain a map of Ukraine without Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

"The Litera LTD publishing house has undertaken to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade with an incorrect map of Ukraine at its own expense. The textbooks will be withdrawn from schools, reprinted and delivered to schools again," the statement said.

It is also reported that the electronic library of the Institute for Modernization of Education Content (IMEC) has posted a textbook with a corrected icon of the map of Ukraine - Ukrainian Crimea.

The Litera LTD publishing house said on Facebook that it recognizes its mistake in the situation with the map of Ukraine, recalls the textbooks and publishes a corrected edition at its own expense.

"The situation with the icon of Ukraine without Crimea, which is not an educational but a decorative element in the textbook "Ukrainian Language. 7th grade", was caused by a technical error of the designer and an oversight of the editorial staff during the final preparation of the publication for printing," the statement said.

The publishing house also made personnel decisions. The publishing house's chief designer was fired, and all those involved in the book's release were reprimanded with fines.

Addendum

Journalist and editor Tetyana Gonchenko drew attention to the fact that school textbooks on the Ukrainian language for the 7th grade (authored by Onatiy A. V., Tkachuk T. P.) contain a map of Ukraine without the occupied Crimea. These textbooks were published in 2024. They are recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

According to the author of the book, Anastasia Onatiy, this happened due to a technical error. She suggested launching a flash mob called "Draw Crimea," since the error cannot be corrected in the printed textbooks.

The Ministry of Education and Science reportedthat the publisher and the author's team recognized the error and explained its appearance by an oversight during the preparation of the textbook for publication. The image on the photo wall had two layers - a map of Ukraine and Crimea separately. Due to an error during the layout, only one layer of the image was included in the textbook - a map of Ukraine without the peninsula.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society

