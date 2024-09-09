Map of Ukraine without Crimea: the publishing house will reprint the Ukrainian language textbook, there will be personnel changes

The publishing house "Litera LTD" has pledged to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade at its own expense, which contain a map of Ukraine without Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

"The Litera LTD publishing house has undertaken to reprint Ukrainian language textbooks for the 7th grade with an incorrect map of Ukraine at its own expense. The textbooks will be withdrawn from schools, reprinted and delivered to schools again," the statement said.

It is also reported that the electronic library of the Institute for Modernization of Education Content (IMEC) has posted a textbook with a corrected icon of the map of Ukraine - Ukrainian Crimea.

The Litera LTD publishing house said on Facebook that it recognizes its mistake in the situation with the map of Ukraine, recalls the textbooks and publishes a corrected edition at its own expense.

"The situation with the icon of Ukraine without Crimea, which is not an educational but a decorative element in the textbook "Ukrainian Language. 7th grade", was caused by a technical error of the designer and an oversight of the editorial staff during the final preparation of the publication for printing," the statement said.

The publishing house also made personnel decisions. The publishing house's chief designer was fired, and all those involved in the book's release were reprimanded with fines.

Addendum

Journalist and editor Tetyana Gonchenko drew attention to the fact that school textbooks on the Ukrainian language for the 7th grade (authored by Onatiy A. V., Tkachuk T. P.) contain a map of Ukraine without the occupied Crimea. These textbooks were published in 2024. They are recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

According to the author of the book, Anastasia Onatiy, this happened due to a technical error. She suggested launching a flash mob called "Draw Crimea," since the error cannot be corrected in the printed textbooks.

The Ministry of Education and Science reportedthat the publisher and the author's team recognized the error and explained its appearance by an oversight during the preparation of the textbook for publication. The image on the photo wall had two layers - a map of Ukraine and Crimea separately. Due to an error during the layout, only one layer of the image was included in the textbook - a map of Ukraine without the peninsula.