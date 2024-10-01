Man who set himself on fire in Poltava RMA building dies in hospital

The day before, on September 30, a man who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire in the premises of the Poltava RMA on September 27 died in hospital. This was reported by Vasyl Zub, a spokesman for the Poltava District Police Department, UNN citing Suspilne .

According to law enforcement, a 71-year-old man set himself on fire. It is noted that he is a resident of another region.

The police are deciding whether to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Decisions under Part 1 of Article 115 “Murder”.

Recall

In the afternoon, on September 27, a 71-year-old man came to the building of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, where set himself on fire.