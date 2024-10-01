Man who set himself on fire in Poltava RMA building dies in hospital
A 71-year-old man from another region set himself on fire in the Poltava RMA building on September 27. He died in the hospital on September 30, and police are investigating the case under the article “Premeditated murder.
The day before, on September 30, a man who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire in the premises of the Poltava RMA on September 27 died in hospital. This was reported by Vasyl Zub, a spokesman for the Poltava District Police Department, UNN citing Suspilne .
According to law enforcement, a 71-year-old man set himself on fire. It is noted that he is a resident of another region.
The police are deciding whether to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Decisions under Part 1 of Article 115 “Murder”.
In the afternoon, on September 27, a 71-year-old man came to the building of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, where set himself on fire.