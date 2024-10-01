Man who set himself on fire in Poltava RMA building dies in hospital

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75708 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100887 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110589 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112725 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53376 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59982 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200744 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189645 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142240 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146939 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138343 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155201 views
Man who set himself on fire in Poltava RMA building dies in hospital

Man who set himself on fire in Poltava RMA building dies in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13192 views

A 71-year-old man from another region set himself on fire in the Poltava RMA building on September 27. He died in the hospital on September 30, and police are investigating the case under the article “Premeditated murder.

The day before, on September 30, a man who doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire in the premises of the Poltava RMA on September 27 died in hospital. This was reported by Vasyl Zub, a spokesman for the Poltava District Police Department, UNN citing Suspilne .

According to law enforcement, a 71-year-old man set himself on fire. It is noted that he is a resident of another region.

The police are deciding whether to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Decisions under Part 1 of Article 115 “Murder”.

Recall

In the afternoon, on September 27, a 71-year-old man came to the building of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, where set himself on fire.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

