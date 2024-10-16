Majority of Ukrainians expressed distrust of NABU and SAPO - poll
Kyiv • UNN
Almost 60% of Ukrainians do not trust the NABU and the SAPO, according to a poll by the Razumkov Center. The level of distrust has increased compared to the previous survey, which is attributed to the lack of verdicts in high-profile cases.
The level of public trust in the work of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine remains very low - almost 60% do not trust the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This is evidenced by the results of a surveyconducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service in September 2024.
At the same time, only 3.8% of respondents fully trust the NABU and the SAPO.
Most respondents express distrust in... the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (58%), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (58%)
It is worth noting that compared to the previous survey conducted in August, distrust of anti-corruption agencies has increased. Back then, just over 30% of respondents trusted the NABU, and 20% trusted the SAPO.
Add
The auditors who assessed the NABU's work at the end of 2023 pointed out that the level of trust in anti-corruption activists is affected by the lack of convictions in high-profile cases. In addition, NABU cases often fall apart in courts, and the accused receive acquittals .
This is also due to manipulations with examinationsordered by detectives as part of criminal cases under investigation. Such manipulations have been recorded in high-profile cases against top officials, in particular against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi and former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan, who was later fully acquitted in court.
It should be added that the anti-corruption triad of NABU, SAPO, and HACC has already cost the state budget about UAH 12-13 billion. However, the situation with corruption is almost unchanged - the high level of corruption in the country is one of the triggers for Ukrainians.