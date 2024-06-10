Maguchikh defended the title of European champion in athletics, Gerashchenko became the bronze medalist

Double Ukrainian podium in the women's high jump at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. This is reported by the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Yaroslava Maguchikh defended her title of European champion in Athletics, setting a new height record of 2.01 meters. Her successful jump on the second attempt allowed her to confidently win the competition.

Irina Gerashchenko also impressed with her performance, becoming the bronze medalist and repeating her best personal result of the season - 1.95 meters.

"Silver" in this competition went to 18-year-old Angelina Topik from Serbia, who stopped at 1.97 meters.

