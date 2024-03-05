Macron said he "accepts" his call for a "strategic start" and warned against a "spirit of defeat"

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15805 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49909 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39843 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204892 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185619 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174959 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220468 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154908 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371587 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 49826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 204809 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166938 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185562 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10365 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19523 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20163 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33394 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41247 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Macron said he "accepts" his call for a "strategic start" and warned against a "spirit of defeat"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26728 views

French President Emmanuel Macron embraced his call for a "strategic leap" in support for Ukraine and warned against showing defeatism, saying Western allies must step up their actions.

Macron said he "accepts" his call for a "strategic start" and warned against a "spirit of defeat"

French President Emmanuel Macron "accepted" on Tuesday the fact of the call for a "strategic jump", mentioning the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, warning against the "melting spirit of defeat (...) ". He said this during a press conference with his Czech President Petr Pavel, reports UNN with citing Le Monde.

Details

Is this our war or is it not our war? Can we turn our backs and think it can go on? I don't believe that, and that's why this is the strategic leap I've been calling for and which I fully embrace. 

- said the French head of state.

Macron praised the "clarity" of his remarks - as "what Europe needs.

The French president also said he "fully supports the proposal to tax income" from frozen Russian assets, amounting to "three to five billion" euros a year, "within the legal framework" of international law.

Supplement

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesdaythat it was time for Ukraine's allies to step up, emphasizing that now was not the time to show cowardice.

France will contribute to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Macron05.03.2024, 17:22 • 26763 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
