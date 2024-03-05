Macron said he "accepts" his call for a "strategic start" and warned against a "spirit of defeat"

French President Emmanuel Macron "accepted" on Tuesday the fact of the call for a "strategic jump", mentioning the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, warning against the "melting spirit of defeat (...) ". He said this during a press conference with his Czech President Petr Pavel, reports UNN with citing Le Monde.

Is this our war or is it not our war? Can we turn our backs and think it can go on? I don't believe that, and that's why this is the strategic leap I've been calling for and which I fully embrace. - said the French head of state.

Macron praised the "clarity" of his remarks - as "what Europe needs.

The French president also said he "fully supports the proposal to tax income" from frozen Russian assets, amounting to "three to five billion" euros a year, "within the legal framework" of international law.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesdaythat it was time for Ukraine's allies to step up, emphasizing that now was not the time to show cowardice.

