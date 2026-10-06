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Machine Gunner in the 12th "Azov" Brigade: Duties, Selection and Professional Training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The 12th "Azov" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine is looking for machine gunners and trains recruits from scratch. You can join through mobilization or under a contract.

Machine Gunner in the 12th "Azov" Brigade: Duties, Selection and Professional Training

Despite all the technological aspects of modern warfare, the position of machine gunner remains no less relevant. Wherever infantry operates, it is the machine gunner who provides the most substantial fire support, reports UNN

The 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Azov," has opened recruitment for candidates for the position of machine gunner. A lack of military training or experience handling weapons is not an obstacle. If there is motivation and a desire to learn, the unit's instructors will provide everything necessary from the very beginning.

Selection criteria: who can become a machine gunner

To take up the position of machine gunner in "Azov," prior combat experience is not required. Motivation and a willingness to work are valued most. It is also important to have certain basic qualities:

  • A desire to master heavy weapons and work toward the unit's common goal;
    • Working with a machine gun and ammunition requires strength, but it is developed during training;
      • The ability to remain calm and focused during intense combat;
        • An understanding of one's role, since the safety of the entire group depends on one's work;
          • No critical contraindications to military service.

            What a machine gunner's duties include

            The machine gunner position in "Azov," in addition to working with large-caliber weapons, requires precise calculation and coordination:

            • Providing fire cover for infantry during defensive and assault operations;
              • Suppressing enemy firing points and personnel, and restricting their maneuverability;
                • Controlling and holding designated areas of responsibility;
                  • Maintaining weapons, monitoring ammunition expenditure, and quickly clearing malfunctions;
                    • The ability to promptly change firing positions and work as part of a team with other soldiers.

                      From basic skills to full control of the weapon

                      The "Azov" brigade has a clear training system in place. First, every recruit completes an intensive basic combat training course. During the BCT course, the recruit develops physical endurance, tactical medicine skills, teamwork, and movement in combat conditions.

                      After BCT, the soldier undergoes a specialized stage. "Azov" combat instructors teach recruits to operate both conventional weapons and modern Western machine guns. The recruit practices firing from any position. Training concludes with tactical coordination as part of a squad, where teamwork and position coverage are honed to automaticity.

                      How can one join?

                      To become a machine gunner in the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Azov," you need to fill out an application on the azov.org.ua website or visit the nearest recruiting center. Recruiters will answer all questions, help with the Military Medical Commission, and guide applicants through every stage of the paperwork.

                      You can join the "Azov" brigade either through mobilization or under a contract. And if a candidate is already serving in the Defense Forces, recruiters will explain how to arrange a transfer from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as from other structures.

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      Business News
                      Mobilization
                      Martial law
                      War in Ukraine
                      National Guard of Ukraine