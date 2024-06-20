$41.340.03
Lyashko told when the medical self-government will start working: they were approved by all central executive authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23224 views

The draft law" on medical self-government " was approved by all central executive authorities. The project was also publicly discussed. It refers to the creation of dental, pharmaceutical, and then medical wards.

The draft law on medical self-government, which was developed and agreed with all central executive authorities and passed public discussions, provides for the creation of dental and pharmaceutical chambers, and subsequently the Medical Chamber. The law will come into force one year after the end of martial law. This was stated by the minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Now there are a huge number of myths around this bill. Believe that only doctors can organize themselves and allow the doctor to evaluate their clinical practice

- says Lyashko.

He says it can't be that an outsider comes in and says, "I believe this is the case."because they study for doctors for a long time.

"We must be prepared. Because it seems to me that if you are not ready, then people are satisfied with everything. Satisfied with the fact that – "and I can vypetlyat". This shouldn't be the case. It should be so that every person, every doctor, a nurse can be evaluated according to their professional capabilities," he emphasizes.

The minister of Health notes that they have been preparing this bill for quite a long time. "We passed approvals with all central executive authorities, public discussions, listened to the proposals of all. The summer period includes discussions and work on edits. God willing, we'll go to the second reading in the fall. But the bill assumes that it comes into force a year after the end of martial law. And first, two of the most ready – made wards are created-dental and pharmaceutical. Then we move to a more global medical ward," Lyashko said.

Iryna Kolesnik

