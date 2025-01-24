Lviv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known about the consequences

Lviv region was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, four enemy drones were shot down, as a result of the attack in Lviv district, a residential building was damaged by debris, no one was injured, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night Lviv region was attacked by four enemy combat drones. Air defense soldiers and mobile fire groups were 100% effective. All enemy targets were destroyed. In one of the villages of Lviv district, a residential building was damaged as a result of the fall of the "Shahed" fragments: windows and doors were smashed, and there was a 4-meter diameter crater nearby," Kozitsky wrote.

According to preliminary data, he said, "there were no casualties or injuries."

According to Kozitsky, the region's life support systems are operating normally.

