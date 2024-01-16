Lviv region exposes entrepreneur who illegally smuggled fugitives across the border

A group of criminals was exposed in Lviv Oblast, who set up a channel for illegally transporting evaders abroad. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcers established that the head of an international transportation company organized illegal transfer services for men of military age.

During the authorized searches, law enforcement officers found and seized vehicles used to carry out illegal activities, mobile phones, computer equipment, seals and stamps, draft records and fake employment documents.

Police investigators served the four defendants a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 332 (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property. Pre-trial restraints were imposed on the scheme participants - summarized the State Border Guard Service.

Addendum

It is noted that the man involved three other accomplices in his scheme. The men were looking for clients who intended to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad for personal purposes.

To do this, the criminals entered into fictitious employment contracts with the pseudo-actors, and then entered their information into the Shlyakh system. The cost of this "service" depended on the length of stay abroad. A one-way ticket cost 4,000 euros per person.

Recall

SBI officers, in cooperation with military counterintelligence and the SBU, exposed two law enforcement officers who sold information from a state database.