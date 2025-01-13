Lviv International Airport is studying the possibility of resuming civilian flights

Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport has announced the results of its activities during martial law. Under the conditions of limited operation, the airport continues to maintain its infrastructure in working order, ensuring maintenance and readiness to resume flights.

This was reported on the official Facebook page of the airport, UNN reports.

Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport has summarized the main facts about the life and work of the airport during the war. For reasons of information security, we are not publishing much now, but we will share the results and main tasks - , the statement said.

In particular, they highlighted the main facts:

Optimization of resources

During martial law, we optimized the airport staff. The airport staff consists of 30% of the pre-war staff. The remaining employees maintain the appropriate level of qualification and will be ready to provide quality service for a small number of flights when flights resume.

Security and operational readiness

In times of war, many challenges are faced in the area of security, property preservation and integrity of infrastructure, namely: maintaining the airfield in operational condition, maintenance of utility networks, monitoring the state of aviation infrastructure, repairing airport shelters.

In this difficult time for civil aviation, when the airport's core business is completely shut down, the company maintains the airport's civilian infrastructure in an operational state. This work is invisible to the public, but it is very important for the airport, because in the event of a complete shutdown of the enterprise, it will take much longer to restore the airport's operations. It may take years to get it up and running - , the post says.

Flights in wartime

The possibility of reopening civil aviation flights during martial law is being studied, provided that all safety requirements for aircraft, passengers and infrastructure are met. An operational document on passenger evacuation has been developed, and regular training on evacuation procedures is underway.

Maintaining the functionality of a civilian airport

Preservation of human and technological resources is one of the main tasks. We provide ongoing technical support and monitoring of information systems that ensure core operations and aviation safety, uninterrupted operation of IT systems, communications and safety and security equipment systems.

Employee training.

Certified trainers from the Lviv International Airport Training Center conduct training for various airport services. During the war, about 1300 specialists in various fields from various aviation services updated their knowledge and confirmed their professional qualifications under certified programs of the State Aviation Administration.

Working with partners, Ukrainian and foreign airlines

The management of Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport regularly holds meetings with international partners, experts, aviation stakeholders, airlines, governmental organizations, international aviation safety organizations and airport associations to study and find ways to restore civil aviation in Ukraine.

