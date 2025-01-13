Lviv International Airport is studying the possibility of resuming civilian flights

ukenru
02:39 PM • 127546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116086 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124132 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156554 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153455 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113745 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106728 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34787 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115180 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113123 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 33962 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127546 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171922 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130007 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147618 views
Lviv International Airport is studying the possibility of resuming civilian flights

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35355 views

Lviv International Airport is maintaining its infrastructure and exploring the possibility of resuming flights. The airport has optimized its staff by up to 30% and trained 1,300 aviation professionals.

Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport has announced the results of its activities during martial law. Under the conditions of limited operation, the airport continues to maintain its infrastructure in working order, ensuring maintenance and readiness to resume flights.

This was reported on the official Facebook page of the airport, UNN reports.

Details [1

Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport has summarized the main facts about the life and work of the airport during the war. For reasons of information security, we are not publishing much now, but we will share the results and main tasks

- , the statement said.

In particular, they highlighted the main facts:

Optimization of resources

During martial law, we optimized the airport staff. The airport staff consists of 30% of the pre-war staff. The remaining employees maintain the appropriate level of qualification and will be ready to provide quality service for a small number of flights when flights resume.

Image

Security and operational readiness

In times of war, many challenges are faced in the area of security, property preservation and integrity of infrastructure, namely: maintaining the airfield in operational condition, maintenance of utility networks, monitoring the state of aviation infrastructure, repairing airport shelters. 

In this difficult time for civil aviation, when the airport's core business is completely shut down, the company maintains the airport's civilian infrastructure in an operational state. This work is invisible to the public, but it is very important for the airport, because in the event of a complete shutdown of the enterprise, it will take much longer to restore the airport's operations. It may take years to get it up and running

- , the post says.

Flights in wartime

The possibility of reopening civil aviation flights during martial law is being studied, provided that all safety requirements  for aircraft, passengers and infrastructure are met. An operational document on passenger evacuation has been developed, and regular training on evacuation procedures is underway.

In 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated more than 30 thousand Ukrainians07.01.25, 17:51 • 22608 views

Maintaining the functionality of a civilian airport

Preservation of human and technological resources is one of the main tasks. We provide ongoing technical support and monitoring of information systems that ensure core operations and aviation safety, uninterrupted operation of IT systems, communications and safety and security equipment systems.

Employee training.

Certified trainers from the Lviv International Airport Training Center conduct training for various airport services. During the war, about 1300 specialists in various fields from various aviation services updated their knowledge and confirmed their professional qualifications under certified programs of the State Aviation Administration.

Working with partners, Ukrainian and foreign airlines

The management of Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport regularly holds meetings with international partners, experts, aviation stakeholders, airlines, governmental organizations, international aviation safety organizations and airport associations to study and find ways to restore civil aviation in Ukraine.  

Finnish airports restore old navigation systems due to Russian GPS interference08.11.24, 09:19 • 16557 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
finlandFinland
ukraineUkraine

