Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46529 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146419 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134460 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110563 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146429 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170601 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163699 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191459 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180692 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128721 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 130026 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142717 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134354 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151554 views
In 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated more than 30 thousand Ukrainians

In 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated more than 30 thousand Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22609 views

More than 30,000 Ukrainians were evacuated by Ukrzaliznytsia from the frontline regions in 2024. The evacuees include people with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children.

More than 30,000 passengers were evacuated by Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024. A significant proportion of them are the most vulnerable groups, passengers with disabilities, the elderly, passengers with children, animals and other social categories. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details 

Over the course of the year, railroad workers evacuated people from Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk (including Pokrovsk), Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlohrad.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in cooperation with local civil-military administrations, continues the evacuation process in 2025, organizing flights from Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlohrad, bringing passengers from all over the region, including the nearest settlements in Donetsk region,

- the statement said.

It is reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, almost 4 million 200 thousand passengers have left for safer regions.

Recall

In Pokrovsk , the pace of evacuation has decreased. Currently, 7,300 people live in the city.

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched a special service for the military in the Army+ app24.12.24, 17:18 • 15114 views

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

