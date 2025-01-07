In 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated more than 30 thousand Ukrainians

More than 30,000 passengers were evacuated by Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024. A significant proportion of them are the most vulnerable groups, passengers with disabilities, the elderly, passengers with children, animals and other social categories. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Over the course of the year, railroad workers evacuated people from Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk (including Pokrovsk), Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlohrad.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in cooperation with local civil-military administrations, continues the evacuation process in 2025, organizing flights from Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlohrad, bringing passengers from all over the region, including the nearest settlements in Donetsk region, - the statement said.

It is reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, almost 4 million 200 thousand passengers have left for safer regions.

In Pokrovsk , the pace of evacuation has decreased. Currently, 7,300 people live in the city.

