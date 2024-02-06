Lukashenko allowed his military to use firearms against citizens

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Lukashenko allowed his military to use firearms against citizens

The military in Belarus now has the right to use firearms and equipment against citizens performing their tasks, according to an amended charter signed by President Alexander Lukashenko.

The authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has amended the statutes of the country's armed forces, according to which military personnel are allowed to use "firearms, special means, military and special equipment against citizens in the performance of their tasks." This was reported by the Belarusian edition of Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

The decree regulating amendments to the military regulations of the Armed Forces of Belarus has already appeared on the National Legal Portal.

Lukashenko  signed this decree on February 1, and it appeared on the ministry's website on February 3.

The journalists immediately noted that, in accordance with the Charter, the military is now allowed to use "firearms, special, combat and special equipment against citizens when performing assigned tasks.

Servicemen... have the right... to use and employ weapons taking into account the situation, the nature of the crime, administrative offense and the identity of the offender... The relevant prosecutor shall be immediately notified of the injury or death of a citizen as a result of the use of weapons by servicemen, as well as by the preliminary investigation body. A serviceman shall not be liable for damage caused by the use of ... weapons, if ... the use or application of weapons was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the general military regulations. 

The new version of the Internal Service Charter reads.

The statute also added that the potential use of "physical force, special means, military and special equipment" and its consequences must be clearly understood by the person against whom they will be used, and the serviceman must provide medical assistance to that person after the injury.

Optional

Earlier, Lukashenko approved amendments to the law "On State Security Bodies." On January 6, the document was published on the National Legal Internet Portal.

The clause on the use of weapons against women and people with disabilities has been changed. Previously, weapons could only be used in the event of an armed attack. The new version allows for the use of weapons against women, children and persons with disabilities in "cases of their armed resistance, armed or group attack or other actions that threaten human life or health.

The journalists also noted that the adopted amendments allow for the involvement of collection services in "counterterrorism activities." The collection services can be entrusted with the protection of objects, escorting vehicles and ensuring the safety of people. They will be able to use force and weapons on a par with paramilitary guards.

The signed amendments came into force on January 1, 2024.

Tatiana Salganik

