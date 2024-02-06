Lukashenko allowed his military to use firearms against citizens

The authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has amended the statutes of the country's armed forces, according to which military personnel are allowed to use "firearms, special means, military and special equipment against citizens in the performance of their tasks." This was reported by the Belarusian edition of Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

The decree regulating amendments to the military regulations of the Armed Forces of Belarus has already appeared on the National Legal Portal.

Lukashenko signed this decree on February 1, and it appeared on the ministry's website on February 3.

The journalists immediately noted that, in accordance with the Charter, the military is now allowed to use "firearms, special, combat and special equipment against citizens when performing assigned tasks.

Servicemen... have the right... to use and employ weapons taking into account the situation, the nature of the crime, administrative offense and the identity of the offender... The relevant prosecutor shall be immediately notified of the injury or death of a citizen as a result of the use of weapons by servicemen, as well as by the preliminary investigation body. A serviceman shall not be liable for damage caused by the use of ... weapons, if ... the use or application of weapons was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the general military regulations. The new version of the Internal Service Charter reads.

The statute also added that the potential use of "physical force, special means, military and special equipment" and its consequences must be clearly understood by the person against whom they will be used, and the serviceman must provide medical assistance to that person after the injury.

Earlier, Lukashenko approved amendments to the law "On State Security Bodies." On January 6, the document was published on the National Legal Internet Portal.

The clause on the use of weapons against women and people with disabilities has been changed. Previously, weapons could only be used in the event of an armed attack. The new version allows for the use of weapons against women, children and persons with disabilities in "cases of their armed resistance, armed or group attack or other actions that threaten human life or health.

вelarusian lieutenant colonel who did not support Russia's war against Ukraine faces up to 20 years in prison

The journalists also noted that the adopted amendments allow for the involvement of collection services in "counterterrorism activities." The collection services can be entrusted with the protection of objects, escorting vehicles and ensuring the safety of people. They will be able to use force and weapons on a par with paramilitary guards.

The signed amendments came into force on January 1, 2024.