Lukashenko signs a law that provides him and his family with full immunity

Lukashenko signs a law that provides him and his family with full immunity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26780 views

Lukashenko signs a law granting immunity and life security to former presidents and their families, as well as state protection and financial benefits.

Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka has signed a law that guarantees immunity with lifetime protection to the resigned president and his family. This was stated by the press service of the President of Belarus, UNN reports.

The President who has ceased to exercise his powers shall have immunity. He cannot be held liable for actions committed in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers, nor can he be detained, otherwise deprived of personal liberty, subjected to investigative and other procedural actions in this regard. Family members of the President who has ceased to exercise his powers also enjoy immunity 

- Article 39 of the amended law "On the President of the Republic of Belarus" reads.

Details

Immunity also applies to residential and office premises occupied by the ex-president's family, vehicles, communications equipment, archives, other property, documents, luggage, and their correspondence.

In addition, the outgoing president is granted state protection for life and the right to a monthly salary equal to 100 percent of the current president's salary. Upon the death of the former president, each of his family members is entitled to an identical allowance for life.

The law also states that ex-pats have the right to receive state-owned real estate for permanent residence free of charge.

It also clarifies the requirements for a presidential candidate and establishes the president's competence to make proposals to send military personnel outside Belarus to participate in ensuring collective security and activities to maintain international peace and security.

READ MORE: This is stupidity: after meeting with Putin, lukashenko threatened Ukraine with "collapse" and called on Kyiv to negotiate

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

News of the World

